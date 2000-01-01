MS Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1451)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1451
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1451
- Market CapHKD104.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1451
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINKYG507601006
Company Profile
MS Group Holdings Ltd produces and sells plastic bottles and baby feeding accessories. Its operating segments are the OEM business and Yo Yo Monkey Business. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the OEM Business segment.