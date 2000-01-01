MS Holdings Ltd (SGX:40U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 40U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 40U
- Market CapSGD8.290m
- SymbolSGX:40U
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1AE1000007
Company Profile
MS Holdings Ltd is a crane rental company. It focuses on providing mobile cranes and lorry cranes as they can be deployed in a range of lifting operations.