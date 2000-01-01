MS Holdings Ltd (SGX:40U)

APAC company
Market Info - 40U

Company Info - 40U

  • Market CapSGD8.290m
  • SymbolSGX:40U
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AE1000007

Company Profile

MS Holdings Ltd is a crane rental company. It focuses on providing mobile cranes and lorry cranes as they can be deployed in a range of lifting operations.

Latest 40U news

