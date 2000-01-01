Company Profile

MS Industrie AG is a business consulting and investment holding company. Its segments include Powertrain technology, Ultrasonic technology, Services, and others. The company focuses its investment in automotive and motor engineering (Diesel and electrical engines), and welding engineering sectors (mechanical engineering and packaging systems).