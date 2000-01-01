Company Profile

MS International PLC is engaged in the design and manufacturing of specialist engineering products and the provision of related services. The company's operating segment include Defence; Forgings; Petrol Station Superstructures and Petrol Station Branding. Defence segment designs, manufactures and services defense equipment. The Petrol Station Branding division is engaged in the design and installation of the complete appearance of petrol stations. It generates maximum revenue from the Defence segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Americas and Rest of the World.