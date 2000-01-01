MSA Safety Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MSA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSA
- Market Cap$6.457bn
- SymbolNYSE:MSA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINUS5534981064
Company Profile
MSA Safety Inc makes safety products used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. MSA Safety generates most of its revenue in North America.MSA Safety Inc develops, manufactures & supplies safety products that protect people & facility infrastructure. Its products include fixed gas & flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection product & fall protection device.