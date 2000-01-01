Company Profile

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. MSA Safety generates most of its revenue in North America.