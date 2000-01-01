MSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MSBF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSBF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSBF
- Market Cap$78.290m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MSBF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55352L1017
Company Profile
MSB Financial Corp is a holding company for Millington Savings Bank. Its primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits for lending and investing activities.