MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Class A (NYSE:MSM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSM
- Market Cap$3.066bn
- SymbolNYSE:MSM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINUS5535301064
Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the company primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2019, 96% of the firm’s $3.4 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc distributes maintenance, repair and operating supplies to an industrial-oriented customer base.