Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the company primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2019, 96% of the firm’s $3.4 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc distributes maintenance, repair and operating supplies to an industrial-oriented customer base.