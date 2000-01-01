M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTB
- Market Cap$12.457bn
- SymbolNYSE:MTB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55261F1049
Company Profile
M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.M&T Bank Corp offers banking services. Its reportable segments are Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.