MTBC Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTBC

  • Market Cap$51.080m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MTBC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55378G1022

Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing Corp is a healthcare information technology company that provides suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services to healthcare providers.

Latest MTBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .