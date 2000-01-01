MTBC Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTBC
- Market Cap$51.080m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MTBC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS55378G1022
Company Profile
Medical Transcription Billing Corp is a healthcare information technology company that provides suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services to healthcare providers.