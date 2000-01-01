Company Profile

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd is a designer, developer and manufacturer of antenna systems for wireless markets. Its product range includes Wireless telecommunication applications and Airborne, Naval and Tactical military antennas, remote control solutions and irrigation applications based on Motorola IRRInet control and monitoring and communication technologies. The company segments include Antennas, Distribution and Consultation and Water solutions operating segments. It derives most of its revenues from Water Solutions. Water Solutions division provides wireless control systems to manage agricultural irrigation and water distribution for municipal authorities and commercial entities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel.MTI Wireless Edge Ltd through its subsidiary is engaged in the development, design, manufacturing and marketing of antennas and accessories. It also provides remote control solutions for water and irrigation applications.