Company Profile

MTQ Corp Ltd is a Singapore based company, engages in the provision of engineering solutions for oilfield equipment. It offers engineering services for the servicing, manufacturing, assembly, and fabrication of oilfield equipment, such as valves and blow-out-preventers; rents and sells oilfield equipment and spare parts, such as heat exchanger mud coolers, shale shakers, drilling handling tools, bop pressure test units and torque tools. It operates through the following business segments: Investment holding, Oilfield engineering, Neptune segment.MTQ Corp Ltd is an investment holding company, engages in the provision of engineering solutions for oilfield equipment in Singapore.