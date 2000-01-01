MTR Corp Ltd (SEHK:66)
Company Profile
MTR constructs and operates Hong Kong's rail network, giving it a monopoly position. In addition to rail operation, the firm makes substantial and recurring earnings from commercial business within the stations. This includes rental of retail outlets and advertisement within the station and investment properties such as shopping malls above stations. Residential real estate development forms part of MTR's return for the rail operation. By operating profit, approximately 20% rail operation, 60% station commercial and property leasing business, and 20% property development. The Hong Kong government owns 76% of MTR.MTR Corp Ltd constructs and operates the entire rail network across Hong Kong. The company also engages in providing rental space within the stations and in adjacent shopping malls, as well as property development.