Company Profile

MTS Systems Corp is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. Its operations are organized and managed in two business segments; the Test and Simulation segment and the Sensors segment. Test and Simulation segment (Test) provides testing solutions including hardware, software, and services which are used by customers in product development to characterize the product's mechanical properties. Sensors segment (Sensors) is an in sensing technologies and solutions used by design engineers and predictive maintenance professionals, serving customers with a focus on total customer satisfaction, and offering regional support to provide and reliable sensing solutions.