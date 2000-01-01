Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines specializes in the development and production of commercial and military aircraft engine components and spare parts. It also performs maintenance, repair, and overhaul, or MRO, services for aircraft engines. More than 30% of commercial aircraft has MTU technology on board. MTU is also a major assembler of aircraft engines. The commercial and military engine segment develops and manufactures engine components for new engine production and spare parts for the aftermarket. The commercial maintenance business reports MTU’s MRO activities.MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and supporting commercial and military aircraft engines. It offers engines in multiple thrust and power classes to provide broad product range to customers.