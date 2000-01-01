Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company's operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.MTY Food Group Inc is a Canadian franchisor operating in the quick service food industry. It franchises and operates corporate-owned locations under different banners and brands offering multiple cuisines such as Korean, Japanese, and Mexican.