Muehlhan AG (XETRA:M4N)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - M4N

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - M4N

  • Market Cap€63.310m
  • SymbolXETRA:M4N
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KD0F7

Company Profile

Muehlhan AG along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing surface protection, scaffolding and steel construction for industrial pants, ship newbuilding, ship repair and offshore facilities.

Latest M4N news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .