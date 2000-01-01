Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in the business segment of Infrastructure and Technologies. Infrastructure manufactures valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, and others. Technologies offer water metering products and systems and water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services.