Mukuba Resources Ltd (TSX:MKU.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MKU.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MKU.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:MKU.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5608855014

Company Profile

Mukuba Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, focused on identifying a new project in various sectors, including mining and resource, oil and gas, technology, or other sectors.

Latest MKU.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .