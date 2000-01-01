Mulann SA (EURONEXT:MLMUL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLMUL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLMUL
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLMUL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINFR0012990968
Company Profile
Mulann SA designs, manufactures, supplies and market systems, products and services related primarily with automatic, electronic, electro-technical and IT technology.