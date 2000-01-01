Company Profile

Mulberry Group PLC is a manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the United Kingdom. The company's operating segment include Retail and Design. Its Retail segment includes the sale of Mulberry branded fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear through several shops and department store concessions. The Design segment includes brand management, marketing, product design, manufacture, sourcing and wholesale distribution for the Mulberry brand. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Asia, North America and Rest of world.