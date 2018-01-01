Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Share Price

MULN
Mullen Automotive Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Manufacturers
Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company strives to make electric vehicles more accessible by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of electric vehicle ownership.
NASDAQ:MULN
US62526P1093
USD
