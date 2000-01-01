Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTL
- Market CapCAD972.780m
- SymbolTSE:MTL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA6252841045
Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd provides long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries predominantly within Canada. The Company's business segments are Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services.