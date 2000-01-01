Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)

North American company
Company Info - MTL

  • Market CapCAD972.780m
  • SymbolTSE:MTL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6252841045

Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd provides long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries predominantly within Canada. The Company's business segments are Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services.

