Multimicrocloud SA (EURONEXT:MLMMC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLMMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLMMC

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLMMC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013230067

Company Profile

Multimicrocloud SA is engaged in software development, computer networks, training and assistance for hotels and restaurants. Its products include MULTI-HOTEL, MULTI-RESTO, MULTI-RESIDENCE, MULTI-CENTRAL, and PASS'SAGE.

Latest MLMMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .