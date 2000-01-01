Mun Siong Engineering Ltd (SGX:MF6)
- Market CapSGD22.600m
- SymbolSGX:MF6
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINSG2C34962861
Mun Siong Engineering Ltd is a mechanical engineering service provider to the process industries. It provides maintenance services, shutdowns & turnarounds, specialized services, electrical and instrumentation, rotating equipment services.