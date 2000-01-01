Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (MTA:MUV2)

European company
Market Info - MUV2

Company Info - MUV2

  • Market Cap€38.170bn
  • SymbolMTA:MUV2
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0008430026

Company Profile

Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company offers reinsurance and primary insurance including health and property-casualty insurance.

Latest MUV2 news

