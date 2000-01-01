Company Profile

Mundoro Capital Inc is an exploration, development and investment company operating in the mineral resource sector. The company's exploration activity is focused on the Tethyan Belt of Serbia and Bulgaria in Southeastern Europe. Its geographic segments include the Mexico exploration program (Mexico), the Serbian and Bulgarian exploration programs (Europe), and corporate administrative functions in Canada.