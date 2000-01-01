Company Profile

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 186 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 68% oil and natural gas liquids and 32% natural gas.Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is engaged in the development of unconventional resources that are situated in the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.