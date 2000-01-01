Mustang Minerals Corp (TSX:MUM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MUM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MUM

  • Market CapCAD7.570m
  • SymbolTSX:MUM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6281982026

Company Profile

Mustang Minerals Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties. Its main project includes the Mayville Makwa project.

Latest MUM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .