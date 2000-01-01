Mustang Minerals Corp (TSX:MUM)
Company Info - MUM
- Market CapCAD7.570m
- SymbolTSX:MUM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA6281982026
Company Profile
Mustang Minerals Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties. Its main project includes the Mayville Makwa project.