Market Info - MUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MUS

  • Market CapAUD8.460m
  • SymbolASX:MUS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MUS8

Company Profile

Mustang Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration and mining of ruby, diamond and graphite in Mozambique. Its project portfolio includes Balama Graphite project and Montepuez Ruby project.

Latest MUS news

