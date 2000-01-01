Mutares SE & Co KGaA (XETRA:MUX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MUX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MUX
- Market Cap€175.200m
- SymbolXETRA:MUX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2NB650
Company Profile
mutares AG is a holding company. Its primary business is to acquire s companies in special situations, such as corporate spin-offs, unregulated business succession, pending restructuring and reorganization or earnings weakness.