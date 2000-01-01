Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries located in the United States. The company's investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. Its operating segment includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf. The company generates maximum revenue from the MVC Cayman segment. It has investments in various sectors, including energy, specialty chemicals, automotive dealerships, electrical engineering, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and information technology.MVC Capital, Inc., is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies.