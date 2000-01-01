mVISE AG (XETRA:C1V)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - C1V
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - C1V
- Market Cap€18.680m
- SymbolXETRA:C1V
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0006204589
Company Profile
mVISE AG is a Germany based company, involved in providing digitizing processes, virtualizing assets, developing mobile solutions, and creating mobile products. The company provides services which consist of Consulting, in the areas of cloud, security, meshed things, and project management; Solutions, which provides mobile app development, and Digitization. The company's products consist of sales sphere, intelligent complete control, and hybrid integration platform.mVISE AG is a Germany based company, involved in providing digitizing processes, virtualizing assets, developing mobile solutions, and creating mobile products. The company provides services which consist of consulting, solutions and digitization.