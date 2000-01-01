Company Profile

mVISE AG is a Germany based company, involved in providing digitizing processes, virtualizing assets, developing mobile solutions, and creating mobile products. The company provides services which consist of Consulting, in the areas of cloud, security, meshed things, and project management; Solutions, which provides mobile app development, and Digitization. The company's products consist of sales sphere, intelligent complete control, and hybrid integration platform.