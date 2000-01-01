Company Profile

MVV Energie AG is an energy company. Its business comprises of energy generation, energy trading, and energy distribution via proprietary grids through to sales and energy-related services. The company operates through five segments: Customer Solutions, New Energies, Supply Reliability, Strategic Investments and Other Activities.MVV Energie AG acts as an energy generator, distributor and service provider. It is engaged in developing & generating energy from waste plants & biomass plants, energy procurement & portfolio management services and distribution of electricity.