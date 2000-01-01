MX Gold Corp (TSX:MXL.H)
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:MXL.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA62848A1030
MX Gold Corp is a junior mining company focused on the mining, exploration, and development of advanced projects. Its mining projects include Bralome; Max Mine and Mill; Bonaparte Gold Property; Willa Max; Redbird; Magistral and Midas Property.