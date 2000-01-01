MXC Capital Ltd (LSE:MXCP)

UK company
Market Info - MXCP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MXCP

  • Market Cap£57.460m
  • SymbolLSE:MXCP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BGK3LD00

Company Profile

MXC Capital Ltd is a Guernsey based investment and advisory firm. The company makes investments in the growing technology businesses while supporting them with advisory services.

