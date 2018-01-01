Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

My Rewards International Ltd (ASX:MRI) Share Price

MRI

My Rewards International Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

My Rewards International Ltd is a provider of employee and consumer engagement, loyalty and rewards programs for medium-to-large companies through cloud-based e-commerce platform. These Programs are delivered through a robust, scalable, cloud-based, e-commerce enabled platform that delivers flexible, highly responsive services with the highest levels of service integrity and data security, where exclusive discounts and offers can be accessed.

ASX:MRI

AU0000187940

-

Loading Comparison

Latest MRI News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News