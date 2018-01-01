My Rewards International Ltd (ASX:MRI) Share Price

MRI
My Rewards International Ltd
APAC company
Technology
Software - Application
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
My Rewards International Ltd is a provider of employee and consumer engagement, loyalty and rewards programs for medium-to-large companies through cloud-based e-commerce platform. These Programs are delivered through a robust, scalable, cloud-based, e-commerce enabled platform that delivers flexible, highly responsive services with the highest levels of service integrity and data security, where exclusive discounts and offers can be accessed.
ASX:MRI
AU0000187940
-
Loading Comparison
Latest MRI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News