My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYSZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYSZ
- Market Cap$8.820m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MYSZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS62844N1090
Company Profile
My Size Inc focuses on the development of an application which assists the consumer to accurately take the measurements of his or her own body to fit clothing in the best way possible without the need to try them on using a smartphone.