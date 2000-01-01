Myanmar Metals Ltd (ASX:MYL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYL
- Market CapAUD72.150m
- SymbolASX:MYL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MYL5
Company Profile
Myanmar Metals Ltd, formerly Top End Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Arnhem Land tenement EL30051 is located about 200 kilometres east-northeast of Katherine, in the Arnhem Region of the Northern Territory.