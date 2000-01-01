MyBucks SA (XETRA:MBC)
- Market Cap€10.070m
- SymbolXETRA:MBC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINLU1404975507
MyBucks SA is a fintech company. It provides financial products and services through technology to the low and middle-income customer segment. The company’s banking products include lending, insurance and banking.