MyCelx Technologies Corp (LSE:MYX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYX
- Market Cap£10.890m
- SymbolLSE:MYX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINUS62847T2024
Company Profile
MyCelx Technologies Corp is a clean water technology company. The Company provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine and heavy manufacturing sectors.