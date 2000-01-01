Company Profile

Mycronic AB is an electrical components company with two business segments: Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators. The Assembly Solutions business segment develops, manufactures, and markets advanced surface mount equipment utilized for flexible electronic production. The Pattern Generators segment engages in developing and marketing laser pattern generators for the production of photomasks. Geographically, the company earns a diversified revenue stream, where it generates the vast majority of revenue in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.Mycronic AB is engaged in the development, manufacture & marketing of production equipment to the electronics industry. Its products consist of pattern generators for production of photomasks & substrates as well as surface mount technology equipment.