Myers Industries Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MYE)

North American company
Market Info - MYE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MYE

  • Market Cap$767.370m
  • SymbolNYSE:MYE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6284641098

Company Profile

Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.Myers Industries Inc manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. It also manufactures plastic reusable material handling containers and pallets.

