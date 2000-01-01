Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYE
- Market Cap$347.600m
- SymbolNYSE:MYE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINUS6284641098
Company Profile
Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.Myers Industries Inc manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. It also manufactures plastic reusable material handling containers and pallets.