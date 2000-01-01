MyHammer Holding AG (XETRA:MYRK)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MYRK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MYRK

  • Market Cap€93.240m
  • SymbolXETRA:MYRK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A11QWW6

Company Profile

MyHammer Holding AG operates the MyHammer website - the largest online portal for searching for artisans and service providers.

Latest MYRK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .