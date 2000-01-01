MyHealthChecked (LSE:MHC)

Market Info - MHC

Company Info - MHC

  • Market Cap£9.060m
  • SymbolLSE:MHC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYZ2R301

Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC is a healthcare company. The company is engaged in health diagnostics for women's fertility and specifically unexplained infertility. Its only operating segment which is involved in the provision of diagnostic healthcare products. Its portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test, and Fertility App.Concepta PLC is engaged in health diagnostics for women's fertility and specifically unexplained infertility. Concepta's portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.

