MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MYMD) Share Price

Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending a healthy lifespan. It is developing and commercializing two therapeutic platforms. MyMD-1 is a small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. It is being developed to treat age-related illnesses such as frailty and sarcopenia. Supera-1R is a synthetic derivative of CBD being developed to treat various conditions, including epilepsy, pain, and anxiety/depression, through its effects on the CB2 receptor, opioid receptors, and a monoamine oxidase enzyme type B.