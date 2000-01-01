Company Profile

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company, which provides testing services designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease. The firm produces myRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 8 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysisCDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; Vectra DA, which predicts disease progression in rheumatoid arthritis to optimize drug treatment; and Prolaris, which identifies prostate cancer patients that can pursue active surveillance. The firm also offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.Myriad Genetics Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. It develops and markets novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine and prognostic medicine tests. It also provides physicians with information to solve unmet medical needs.