Company Profile

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease or tailor treatment for already diagnosed patients. The firm produces myRisk, a 28-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing eight types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, GeneSight, Vectra DA, and Prolaris. The firm also offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.Myriad Genetics Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. It develops and markets novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine and prognostic medicine tests. It also provides physicians with information to solve unmet medical needs.