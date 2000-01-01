MyState Ltd (ASX:MYS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYS
- Market CapAUD444.280m
- SymbolASX:MYS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MYS0
Company Profile
MyState Ltd provides banking and financial services. It offers banking, trustee as well as wealth management services including transactional and internet banking, Insurance and other alliances, savings and investments, business banking, among others.