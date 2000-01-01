MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE:MYTE)

North American company
Market Info - MYTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MYTE

  • Market Cap$2.968bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MYTE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55406W1036

Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent BV is a luxury e-commerce platform. The company offers luxury fashion wear for men, women, and kids. Also, the company sells shoes, bags, and accessories.

Latest MYTE news

